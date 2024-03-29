Edema, Akinterinwa Extol Tinubu At 72

The governorship aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Olugbenga Edema and Wale Akinterinwa have extended birthday greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday anniversary.

Edema in his congratulatory message to President Tinubu lauded him for his unwavering commitment and visionary leadership in steering the country towards progress amid the socio-economic challenges.

According to the governorship aspirant, who spoke glowingly about Tinubu’s exceptional qualities, he emphasised the significant impact of his leadership on the nation’s development trajectory.

His words “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a visionary leader whose impact on the political landscape of Nigeria is undeniable. President Tinubu’s dedication to the advancement of our country and his astute governance have been pivotal in shaping a better future for Nigeria. His tireless efforts and strategic measures have set the foundation for a greater Nigeria.”

On his own, Akinterinwa sent a special prayer to President Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday celebration today.

Akinterinwa said though the President had called on well-wishers and associates to opt for a low-key celebration due to the prevalent economic and other challenges in the country, he however showered fervent, heartfelt prayers on him in his task of moving Nigeria to the next level.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the Wale Akinterinwa Campaign Organisation, Segun Ajiboye prayed to God to grant “President Tinubu the wisdom and strength to lead Nigeria with justice, integrity, and compassion.”

His words “I pray that God grants our dear President good health and guide him as he continues with the great task of nation-building and to bless all his endeavours to uplift the nation and its people.

“Today, as His Excellency marks his 72nd birthday, I join millions of admirers in Nigeria and beyond to pray for a truly patriotic leader.

May the Almighty God continue to bless him with the wisdom with which he will successfully steer the ship of Nigeria to a glorious landing.”