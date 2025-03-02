Edem Duke heads committee to upgrade Carnival Calabar

Share

In a bid to reposition the Carnival Calabar and the annual festival of Cross River State government and align it for the benefit of the state, economy as well as boosting of its tour- ism, Governor Baasey Edet Otu, has named a 13-mem- ber committee, with High Chief Edem Duke as the Chairman. This development was contained in a press state- ment released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Gov- ernor, Nsa Gill. Accord- ing to the statement, High Chief Edem Duke is named as Chairman, with the fol- lowing members; Mrs Onari Duke; Senator Florence Ita Giwa; Senator Gershom Bassey; Chris Agibe; Dr Uyam Ugot; Eric Anderson; Sir Gabe Onah; Ededem Ani (AG); Pastor Johnnie Akpan- ke; Amb. Ikechi Uko; Prof. Esekong Andrew Essien; and Prof. A. Owan-Eno, who is to serve as Secretary.

The terms of reference for the committee include: Review the past 20 years to identify the high points and the low point; Identify the success factors of the last 20 years; Restructure the bands as a creative entity; Explore organic ways of improving the carnival by making it our cultural expression; Initiate the establishment of a car- nival museum for the pres- ervation of carnival culture; Advise on the improvement of regulations and organisa- tion to align with world best practices The committee is also expected to: Harness all marketing opportunities to improve carnival fund- ing; Devise means of plac- ing Carnival Calabar’s presence on the interna- tional roadmap; Suggest a roadmap for the next 20o years to guide the opera- tors; and Engage relevant stakeholders in arriving at its recommendations. Duke is a former Min- ister of Tourism and Cul- ture and leader of Calas Vegas Band, winners of the 2024 Carnival Calabar

