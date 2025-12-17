Edeh Inducted Fellow Of SSCI, Enugu Coordinator

In recognition of her outstanding and sustained contributions to the development of society, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr Juliet Edeh, has been honoured with induction as a Fellow Member of the Scholars Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Enugu State coordinator of the SCCI.

An elated Edeh said: “As part of this esteemed community, I’m committed to contributing to the growth and development of youths, leaders, children and businesses.”

One of the highlights of the induction was the certificate presentation by Dr Strong Daniah, Director General.

It was witnessed by Engr. Nduka Henry Awuregu, PhD, Federal Commissioner, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

Words of wisdom shared by Prof. Ken Ife, a renowned expert with impressive credentials, including Lead Consultant on Private Sector Development to the ECOWAS Commission, Co-chair of EU-Africa Business Task Force Summit Group (Trade Working Group), Brussels and Senior Policy Adviser to the President: Africa Business Round Table/NEPAD Business Group.

Edeh was also congratulated by other executives who welcomed her on board.

For the founder and chief executive officer of Bezaleel Travels & Events Management, the induction marked a new milestone. It was a proud moment for her and her team.

She said: “As a member of SCCI, Bezaleel Travels & Events is now part of a prestigious community that will further enhance our reputation and impact.

“This affiliation will enable us to leverage new opportunities, collaborations, and resources to drive growth and excellence in the travel and events industry.

“I’m thrilled about this development and look forward to contributing to the SCCI community’s mission and objectives.”

Edeh is constantly celebrated for reigning supreme in the hearts of many by bringing light and love to her community.