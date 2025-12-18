Edeh Inducted As Fellow Member Of SSCI, Becomes Pitch Ambassador

In recognition of her outstanding and sustained contributions to the development of society, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Juliet Edeh, has been honored with induction as a Fellow Member of the Scholars Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Enugu State coordinator of the SCCI.

An elated Edeh said: “As part of this esteemed community, I’m committed to contributing to the growth and development of youths, leaders, children and businesses.”

One of the highlights of the induction was the certificate presentation by Dr. Strong Daniah, Director General. It was witnessed by Engr. Nduka Henry Awuregu, Federal Commissioner, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

Words of wisdom shared by Prof. Ken Ife, a renowned expert with impressive credentials, including Lead Consultant on Private Sector Development to the ECOWAS Commission, Co-chair of EU-Africa Business Task Force Summit Group (Trade Working Group), Brussels and Senior Policy Adviser to the President: Africa Business Round Table/NEPAD Business Group. Edeh was also congratulated by other executives who welcomed her on board.