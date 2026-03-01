Eddy Olafeso Sustains Legacy At 70

Former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Eddy Eniola Olafeso recently marked his 70th birthday—a significant milestone for a distinguished individual whose life has been a testament to excellence, integrity, and a commitment to uplifting others.

A first-class scholar from primary school through to his PhD, Dr. Olafeso has instilled the same dedication to education and success in his children, many of whom hold PhDs and thrive in their careers abroad.

Dr. Olafeso is not only an accomplished academic but also a respected politician in Ondo State, renowned for his peaceful approach to politics.

His advocacy is characterised by a lack of hatred or bitterness, making him a constructive voice against corruption and oppression in Nigeria.

His unwavering commitment to the welfare of the masses has earned him admiration across the political landscape.

In recognition of his contributions, Obafemi Awolowo University honoured Dr. Olafeso during its 60th anniversary celebrations, where he was presented with a prestigious award alongside other esteemed alumni, including Mr. Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser to the late President Muhammadu Buhari. Born in Okitipupa, Ondo State, Dr. Olafeso first attended Obafemi Awolowo University, where he earned a BA with in English in 1985.

He was elected Student Union President of the great citadel of learning in 1981/1982 and the first President of Ife Alumni in the United States of America (USA) from 2000 to 2002.

He continued his studies at the same institution, obtaining an MSc in International Relations before pursuing a PhD in Hawaii, USA. Dr. Olafeso, who holds the chieftaincy title of Oloroogun (Warlord), of Idepe-Okitipupa and Balogun of Osoro, all in Ondo State.

His political career includes serving as Honourable Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Mobilisation in Ondo State from 2007 to 2009.

He held several key positions within the PDP, including State Secretary and Chairman of the PDP State Contact Committee, before being elected Vice National Chairman (South West) of the party in December 2017.

Beyond his political and academic achievements, Dr. Olafeso has extensive experience in the courier industry, having held managerial roles at Red Star Express and DHL International for over a decade.

He is also a member of the Institute of Management and the Marketing Association of Nigeria.

He celebrated the milestone with a visit to Ondo Children Home and Ago Ireti Leper Colony in Akure where he shared gifts with the inmates.