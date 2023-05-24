Newcastle United are currently in a new phase of life, they have broken the proverbial Big Six (6), and now they are part of it or have extended it to a Big Seven (7), they also have the financial capabilities to rival any team in the world.

With Champions League football secured, Newcastle is now looking at the summer with vigour as they intend to build a more competitive squad.

The board at Newcastle are prepared to back the manager with big money in the summer to build a squad that can compete in the Champions League.

And it has been claimed that the Newcastle boss is looking to bring five to six new signings for his first team.

The manager wants to strengthen several areas of his squad in order to build more depth.

But with the current realities of Financial Fair Play rules, Newcastle will face some restrictions on how much they can spend.

But the club does not want to squander the opportunity that has presented itself by being in the Champions League.

Howe has hinted that he wants to build two elevens and wants a squad that can make an impact in the latter stages of next season.