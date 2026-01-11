A former provost of the ECWA Theological Seminary, Jos (JETS) and ECWA College of Education, Jos (ECOEJ), Prof. Sunday Agang, has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its purposeful and visionary leadership under the National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

Agang made the commendation shortly after formally joining the APC at Takau Ward in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The cleric is a renowned professor of African public theology, ethics and public policy, as well as a peacemaking scholar. He explained that his decision to join the ruling party was the outcome of deep reflection and conviction.

“My decision to join this great party, the All Progressives Congress, is not one taken lightly. “It is born out of deep conviction, careful reflection, and sincere alignment with the vision, ideology, and manifesto of the APC,” Agang said.

According to him, he had studied the party’s guiding principles and policy thrust with keen interest and was persuaded by its commitment to good governance, democratic values and transformational leadership.

The clergyman further stated that the APC manifesto resonated strongly with his long-held convictions about leadership and public service.

“The APC manifesto speaks directly to my core beliefs about responsible leadership, service to the people, and the urgent need to build strong and credible institutions that will secure a prosperous future for our nation,” he said.

Agang promised to bring his experience as a clergy, lecturer, administrator, and scholar within ECWA to bear in the affairs of the ruling party.

“I am ready and eager to learn, serve, and play my part in advancing the party’s vision and strengthening its impact from the grassroots to the national level,” he affirmed.

Commenting on the reception organized in his honour at the ward level, Agang observed that the presence and representation of the APC state executive underscored the importance of the occasion.

“The attendance and representation of the state executive reaffirm the collective commitment of the APC family to inclusive leadership, collaboration and a shared vision for progress,” he said. He stated that the reception reflected both grassroots unity and a strong institutional connection between ward leadership and the state party structure.

Agang, who is currently the Executive Director of the Optima Centre for Exploration and Learning (OCEL), expressed gratitude for the hospitality, solidarity and goodwill demonstrated during the reception, describing it as a testament to the strength, organisation and forward-looking posture of the APC.