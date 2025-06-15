ECWA Kano DCC Leadership Crisis: Concerned Members Demand Immediate Action

Share

A group of concerned members of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Kano District Church Council (DCC) has accused the church leadership of promoting deception and disregard for laws and scripture.

The group, in a Press statement signed and issued by the Leader Elder Isa Sule Maigona, criticized the leadership’s call for a national 3-day prayer and fasting, describing it as “needless and misleading.”

According to the group, the call for prayer and fasting is an attempt to divert attention from the church’s internal problems, including alleged constitutional violations, disregard for court orders, and moral misconduct by some leaders.

The group cited several instances of alleged wrongdoing, including the ECWA leadership’s failure to implement a court judgment in favor of the church, unlawful restructuring of the Kano DCC, and promotion of leaders with questionable moral character.

“We demand immediate action to address these issues and restore the integrity of the church. We call on all true lovers of ECWA to wake up and speak out against this culture of impunity.”

The group’s demands include the suspension of all decisions made at the 72nd General Church Council (GCC) regarding Kano DCC, full compliance with court orders, and accountability for leaders who acted in contempt of court and violated the constitution.

The group also called for the removal of leaders under investigation for moral misconduct and an investigation into alleged unconstitutional employment practices at the ECWA headquarters.

The incident has sparked concerns about the leadership and governance of ECWA, and the group’s demands have raised questions about the church’s commitment to biblical principles and the rule of law.

The concerned members of ECWA Kano DCC in the Statement said they are calling on the church leadership to take immediate action to address these issues and restore the integrity of the church.

The group said their demands are aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and biblical leadership within the church.

It would be recalled that the ECWA president, Rev Dr Ayuba Job Bagat, while reacting during a Protest of the Concerned Members at the ECWA Headquarters in May, said the church has done everything possible to resolve the crisis in Kano DCC.

He cautions those who went to court, saying the church doesn’t accept members going to court, because there are several procedures to resolve any issues in the Church.

”We have a leadership crisis in our Kano DCC, and we have done everything possible to resolve the issues, but it has lingered for the past seven years. Now, the highest decision-making body of ECWA has decided to split the church in Kano into Kano South and Kano Central, and there is nothing anybody can do about it.

“It is the same body that has the power to reverse the decision if it seems it fit, but it has not done that for now. So, if anybody has any issue with the decision, let him follow the right channel because the church has procedures for handling grievances.”

Share