ECWA Debunks Reports Of Leadership Crisis

The Evangelical Church of Winning All (ECWA) Wuse 11 Abuja yesterday dismissed the reports alleging that the church had been hit with leadership crisis following the reinstatement of Rev. Dr. Nashon Azaki.

In a statement, the church accused 28 members who had earlier reported the senior Pastor to the headquarters, alleging sexual harassment, of sponsoring the reports.

The church described the attitude of the 28 individuals as very unfortunate, stressing that they find it difficult to accept the outcome of three separate independent investigative Committees set up at different levels of church hierarchy to look into their petition against the Senior Pastor.

According to the statement, while the church has put the event behind so as to forge ahead with the gospel after the senior Pastor was exonerated of any wrong doing, “this same group of 28 has decided to engage the man of God in a media trial and giving the entire church a bad name just for personal gain”.

The statement added: “For the past one month, some group of 28 people ganged up to demand the removal of the Senior Pastor of ECWA Wuse II, Rev. Dr. Nashon Azaki, in a cultlike manner.

“This came as a rude shock to the members of the Church who hitherto have been bustling in the joy of the Lord and living in love, peace and unity with one another.”

