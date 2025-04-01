ECWA Debunks Reports Of Crisis In Church

Share

The Evangelical Church of Winning All (ECWA) Wuse II, Abuja, has refuted media reports alleging a leadership crisis following the reinstatement of its senior pastor, Nashon Azaki.

ECWA described the reports as untrue and malicious, attributing them to a small group of disgruntled individuals intent on tarnishing the church’s reputation.

In a statement jointly signed by some founding members of the church and made available to newsmen, ECWA accused 28 members of the church of fueling the controversy.

These members had previously petitioned the ECWA headquarters, alleging sexual harassment against the senior pastor.

However, the church said that thorough investigations had found the allegations to be baseless.

Not only did the church debunk the reports, but it also accused these members of waging a campaign against the church, using the media to undermine its leadership.

According to the statement: “It is important to set the record straight. The claim that ECWA Wuse II members are behind this crisis is misleading. The so-called concerned members represent only 28 individuals out of a congregation of 3,000. Moreover, some of these individuals have disclaimed the group, insisting their names and signatures were forged on the petition.”

The church criticized the 28 individuals for refusing to accept the outcome of three independent investigative committees that examined their petition and exonerated the senior pastor.

“While the church has moved on after the senior pastor was cleared of any wrongdoing, this group has resorted to a media trial, attempting to tarnish the church’s image for personal gain,” the statement continued.

“For the past month, this group has been demanding the removal of Rev. Dr. Nashon Azaki in an aggressive and cult-like manner. Their actions have shocked the church, which has always thrived in unity and peace.”

The statement further clarified: “Following standard church procedures, a committee was set up to investigate the allegations, which were found to be false. Having failed to substantiate their claims, this group is now resorting to a media smear campaign.”

The church accused the dissidents of attempting to undermine the senior pastor due to his firm stance against financial mismanagement. “They are determined to remove the senior pastor so they can continue their self-serving practices, which he has firmly opposed.”

Despite efforts by respected founding members of the church to mediate, the group has continued its attacks.

“The activities of this faceless and cult-like group under the banner of ‘Concerned Members’ have escalated to media assaults against the church and its leadership,” the statement read.

Some founding members, who have been part of ECWA Wuse II for over 40 years, stated that the group’s actions were not spiritually motivated but rather an attempt to control church finances and property through fraudulent means.

Contrary to claims of unrest, the statement affirmed that “there is massive celebration, joy, and thanksgiving within the church. We remain united and grateful to be in the House of the Lord.”

Dismissing the allegations, the church emphasized its commitment to truth and fairness, urging ECWA members worldwide to disregard the claims of these dissidents.

“These kinds of individuals have always existed within the church, even in the time of our Lord Jesus Christ. We must bear with them, trusting that God will eventually touch their hearts,” the statement added.

The church urged the public to ignore the “campaign of calumny” orchestrated by the group, citing the successful New Year Thanksgiving service on March 30, 2025, as evidence of the church’s continued progress.

“As founding members of ECWA Wuse II, we want to set the record straight. The so-called concerned members are not more committed than those of us who have chosen to abide by the decisions of our faith and leadership.”

The statement also warned that if the group’s actions were not addressed, they could succeed in hijacking the church’s leadership to further their personal interests.

“Their activities are neither biblical nor in line with the ECWA Constitution, raising questions about their true motives,” it read.

The church reaffirmed its support for Rev. Dr. Nashon Azaki, praising his leadership and commitment over the past five years.

“We urge all members to remain steadfast in faith, supporting the church’s mission to grow a congregation focused on heavenly values,” the statement concluded.

