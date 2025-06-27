Ecuador’s Most Wanted Drug Lord Captured In ‘Underground Bunker’

Police in Ecuador have recaptured the country’s most wanted fugitive, drug lord Adolfo Macías Villamar.

Macías, also known by the alias “Fito”, is the leader of Los Choneros, a powerful criminal gang which is blamed for Ecuador’s transformation from a tourist haven to a country with one of the highest murder rates in the region.

He is also suspected of having ordered the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in 2023.

Police tracked him down to what they described as an underground bunker below a luxury home in the city of Manta, reports the BBC. A police spokesman said no shots were fired in the 10-hour joint operation by police and the military.

The “bunker” was fitted out with air conditioning, a bed, a fan and a fridge. The house itself boasted a gym with a punching bag and a games room where he could play pool and table football.