Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate, Villavicencio Murdered 11 Days To Election

Fernando Villavicencio, a popular presidential candidate in Ecuador was on Wednesday, August 9 murdered minutes after he left a rally held in the state capital.

This has, however, led President Guillermo Lasso to impose a state of emergency and attribute the killing to organised crime.

According to the officials, Villavicencio, a 59-year-old anti-corruption activist who had claimed to have received threats, was assassinated as he was leaving a stadium in Quito after holding a campaign rally.

In response to the murder, Lasso issued a two-month state of emergency early on Thursday. However, he also proclaimed that the general elections set for August 20 would go as planned.

“Outraged and shocked by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio,” the president said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, blaming the killing on “organised crime.”

“For his memory and his fight, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished.”

Villavicencio was the second most popular candidate in the presidential race, according to recent opinion polls.

“The Armed Forces as of this moment are mobilised throughout the national territory to guarantee the security of citizens, the tranquility of the country, and the free and democratic elections of August 20,” Lasso said in a YouTube address.

The president also declared three days of national mourning “to honour the memory of a patriot, Fernando Villavicencio Valencia.”

“This is a political crime that acquires a terrorist character and we do not doubt that this murder is an attempt to sabotage the electoral process,” he added.

READ ALSO:

Lasso has said he will not seek re-election.

President of the National Electoral Council, Diana Atamaint said: “The date of the elections scheduled for August 20 remains unalterable.”

A candidate for the national legislature and two policemen were among the nine other victims of the incident, according to the prosecution.

Security forces shot and killed one of the accused attackers. According to top investigator Alain Luna, authorities also exploded an explosive device that had been installed nearby.

Villavicencio’s buddy Carlos Figueroa, who was with him throughout the incident, informed the local media that the attackers fired about 30 rounds.

“They ambushed him outside” the sports center, Figueroa said. “Some (of those present) even thought they were fireworks.”

The country’s main newspaper, El Universo, reported that Villavicencio was assassinated “hitman-style and with three shots to the head.”

Later, according to prosecutors, six other suspects were detained in searches conducted in southern Quito and a nearby town, and Villavicencio’s body was taken to a police station where an autopsy would be performed.

A wave of violence associated with drug trafficking has recently swept through Ecuador, killing a mayor and a candidate for the parliamentary seat amid the election.

Between 2021 and 2022, the homicide rate doubled.

“Organised crime has gone too far, but the full weight of the law will be applied to them,” Lasso said in his post.

According to the latest polls, Villavicencio, a former journalist who wrote about corruption and served in parliament, polled at 13 per cent behind lawyer Luisa Gonzalez, who is close to former left-wing president, Rafael Correa.

Gonzalez and other presidential candidates denounced the murder and said they were suspending their campaigns, local media reported.

“We will never allow such acts to go unpunished. When they touch one, they touch all. When one’s life is at risk, everyone’s life is at risk,” Gonzalez wrote on X.

National Court of Justice president Ivan Saquicela called Villavicencio’s murder “very painful for the country.”

“I am very hurt and very worried about Ecuador,” he said.

The United States, Spain, Chile, and the Organisation of American States observer mission have also condemned the crime.

“We are horrified by the tragic attack… Violence cannot win. Democracy can,” European Union ambassador to Ecuador, Charles-Michel Geurts, said on X.

As a journalist, Villavicencio uncovered a corruption scheme for which former president Correa (2007-2017) was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Villavicencio later served as president of the legislative oversight commission, where he continued to denounce corruption.

The politician had complained this month that he and his team were receiving threats allegedly coming from the leader of a criminal gang linked to drug trafficking.

“Despite the new threats, we will continue fighting for the brave people of our #Ecuador,” he posted on X at the time.

Atamaint, head of the electoral council, also said that several members of her organisation, which is responsible for supervising the ballot, had received death threats.

President Lasso sent a message to Villavicencio’s family.

“My solidarity and my condolences with his wife and his daughters,” he said in his post.