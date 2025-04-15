New Telegraph

April 15, 2025
Ecuador Re-Elects President Noboa

Ecuadorian voters weary of crime re-elected President Daniel Noboa, a conservative young millionaire with a divisive no-holds-barred crime fighting record, by a wide margin Sunday, but his opponent vowed to seek a recount over what she described as “grotesque” electoral fraud.

Figures released by Ecuador’s National Electoral Council showed Noboa receiving 55.8% of the vote with more than 92% of ballots counted, while leftist lawyer Luisa González earned 44%.

Council President Diana Atamaint said those results showed an “irreversible trend” in favour of Noboa.

The win gives Noboa four years to fulfill the promises he first made in 2023, when he stunned voters by winning a snap election and a 16-month presidency despite his limited political experience, reports The Associated Press.

