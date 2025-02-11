Ecuador Election Ends In ‘Tie’, Prompting Run-off

Share

Ecuador’s presidential election will go to a second round after a closely contested first-round result failed to produce an outright winner.

The electoral authorities called it a “technical tie” after the incumbent centreright Daniel Noboa and his main left-wing challenger Luisa Gonzalez received nearly identical percentages of the vote.

The pair will now face a run-off in April, reports the BBC.

The result is far narrower than opinion polls predicted, indicating the second round could be harder to call.

The narrow result also dashed the hopes of Noboa’s supporters, who had been buoyed by an early exit poll suggesting he might clinch victory outright.

Share

Please follow and like us: