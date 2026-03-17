Ecuador Deploys 75,000 Soldiers, Police To Combat Drug Gangs

The Ecuadorean government has deployed more than 75,000 police officers and soldiers to four of the country’s most violence wracked provinces, the interior minister says. The authorities have also declared a night-time curfew in these areas as part of a “new phase” in their “war” on criminal gangs.

Since coming to office in November 2023, President Daniel Noboa has tried to quell drug-related violence but nevertheless Ecuador registered a record murder rate in 2025.

Noboa has also joined a US-led alliance of 17 countries aimed at fighting criminal cartels in the Western Hemisphere. “We’re at war,” Ecuadorean Interior Minister John Reimberg told residents of the provinces of El Oro, Guayas, Los Ríos and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, reports the BBC.

“Don’t take any risks, don’t go out, stay at home,” he added. Ecuador’s geographical location – sandwiched between Colombia and Peru, the world’s largest producers of cocaine – has turned it into a key transit country for the illicit drug. Around 70% of the cocaine produced in Colombia and Peru is estimated to be shipped through Ecuador.