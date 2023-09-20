Ecstasy as AbdulRazaq inaugurates refurbished special children’s school clinic

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the excitement among students and staff of Kwara State School for Special Needs, Apata Yakuba, Ilorin, the state capital, as Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq inaugurated their renovated clinic with a view to ensuring the enrolment of the school population in the state’s health insurance scheme

Thursday, September 7, 2023, will linger for a long time in the memory of both the students and staff of the School for Special Needs, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, for another giant leap forward by the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to bring healthcare delivery services to the doorsteps of members of the school community, who are persons living with disabilities. The administration’s feat in the health sector, according to the governor, was sequel to the payment of over N200 million as counterpart funding by the state government to enable the residents access quality healthcare services across the state.

Expectedly, the school community had whipped themselves into a frenzy as they eagerly waited for the arrival of Governor AbdulRazaq to flag off the clinic which his administration had rehabilitated for them, a step, AbdulRazaq noted, became imperative due to the limited abilities of members of the school community to move from one place to another as persons living with different forms of disabilities. Rehabilitation Checks by the New Telegraph revealed that the rehabilitation of the clinic was undertaken by the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency, an institution of the state government, towards making it eligible for provider status under the health insurance scheme.

Governor AbdulRazaq, who was represented at the flag off event by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam, expressed his administration’s special concern about the downtrodden in the society with a view to assisting them to have an unhindered access to quality and affordable healthcare services, adding that no segment of the state would be left out in his government’s efforts at improving the quality of life of the citizenry. AbdulRazaq reiterated that the state government, under his watch, would continue to give priority attention to the upgrade of infrastructure in the health sector, adding that all the students of the School for Special Needs would be enrolled into the state health insurance scheme to enable them access free health care, while admonishing those in the formal and informal sectors to join the state health insurance scheme in order to access quality health care.

Free healthcare He said: “I am impressed by the decision of the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency to renovate the school’s clinic and make it eligible for provider status under the health insurance scheme. The whole essence is to enrol every one of these children into the state health insurance scheme as indigenes. In other words, they will begin to enjoy free healthcare without having to go outside of their school compound. “This brings quality healthcare to their doorsteps in a way that fully considers their limitations as persons living with different forms of disabilities. “Our gathering here this afternoon represents an important milestone for not just this school but also for our steady efforts to cater for the needs of every segment of our society. I recall that our first budget review session in 2019 was held in this school. That was a symbolic gesture to indicate that no part of our society will be left out in our bid to improve the standard of living of the people of Kwara State.

“Since then, different steps have been taken to improve the lot of the students of this special needs school and other underserved communities. We renovated many of the classrooms, and renovation works are still going on. We provided more relevant books and learning aids. We stabilised their subvention, thereby stopping payment of fees by their parents or guardians. “We have also introduced solar lights to improve better visibility and mobility at night, as well as guide against crimes. This is amid other upcoming initiatives to make learning more conducive for them.” Charge AbdulRazaq, who urged the students to be committed to their studies and be of good character, added: “Your disabilities do not stop your life dreams. You can attain your full potential, so do not give up on yourself.”

The governor said his administration’s decision to enrol the students in the free health insurance was a form of subsidy to support their parents and guardians in their parental responsibilities. Dignitaries that witnessed the epochmaking event included Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, who was represented by Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr. Abubakar Ayinla Olayiwola; representative of the Kwara First Lady and Commissioner for Special Duties Hon. John Bello; Chairman House Committee on Health and Environment, Hon. AbdulRasaq Owolabi, and Deputy Chief Whip Hon Mariam Yusuf Aladi. Others were Commissioner for Communication, Mrs. Bola Olukoju; Zonal Coordinator, National Health Insurance Authority, Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi; representative of the Emir of Ilorin, who is also the Alangua of Eleko, Alhaji Shuaib Akanbi; Acting General Manager KWASSIP Dr. Olayinka Tejidini; representative of the President, Kwara State Association of Nigeria (KSANG) North America, Dr Sariyu Oyewole Bukola; Principal of the School for Special Needs, Abdulganiyu Olododo; as well as scores of staff and students of the School for Special Needs. In his remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee on Health and Environment, Hon. AbdulRasaq Owolabi, said the success story of the school clinic was another testimony of Governor AbdulRazaq’s leadership qualities, describing him as a visionary leader that is committed to the well-being of the people of the state. Health insurance scheme According to Owolabi, the birth of the health insurance scheme in the state has gone a long way in reducing the cost of medical services for the people, among other benefits, while also applauding the Executive Secretary of the state’s Health Insurance Agency, Dr. (Mrs.) Olubunmi Jetawo-Winter for performing so dexterously on her mandate.

For his part, the Zonal Coordinator, National Health Insurance Authority, Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi, commended Governor AbdulRazaq for providing the facility and for not relenting in expanding the health insurance coverage for the people of the state. He added: “The facility will be beneficial to not only the School for Special Needs but also its environs. It is noteworthy that the Authority is bent on meeting the target of achieving universal healthcare coverage by 2030.” The Executive Secretary, Kwara State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. (Mrs.) Olubunmi Jetawo-Winter, on her part, disclosed that they had commenced the implementation of innovative initiatives to improve quality of health facilities, and to make the services available when needed. Jetawo-Winter explained that it became expedient to rehabilitate the clinic so as to provide the school with quality healthcare services under the Kwara State Health Insurance Scheme, and to also pass the assessment for accreditation purposes.

She said: “The School for Special Needs’ Clinic was one of the facilities earmarked for one of such interventions. The population of students in the school requires assistance for their daily needs as they are unable to seek for medical services outside of the school premises. “Currently, we have 65 accredited providers across the state in the 16 local government areas of the state, who are able to provide both primary and secondary services, while we have 142 accredited, primary healthcare facilities, spread across the state, able to provide Primary services to the population segments in their catchment areas.

“These primary healthcare facilities are able to refer secondary cases to accredited secondary providers, whenever secondary services are required.” In his remarks, Olododo applauded Governor AbdulRasaq for the facility, particularly for his passion about and commitment to the welfare of persons living with disabilities in the state. In his response, the Principal of the School for Special Needs, Olododo Ganiyu, who is equally a person living with disability, applauded Governor AbdulRasaq for the befitting facility, particularly for his passion about and commitment to the welfare of persons living with disabilities in the state, noting that his appointment as head of the school, notwithstanding his condition, was a testament to his claim about the governor’s broad mindedness and commitment to justice and equity by giving all and sundry a sense of belonging in his administration. He particularly lauded the governor for the recent appointment of another two persons living with disabilities as Permanent Secretaries in the state’s civil service. The Principal assured the state government that the school management would ensure adequate maintenance of the health facility. It would be recalled that the state government recently appointed Mr. Ayanwale Peter Kayode and Alhaji Abdullahi Kayode Wahab, two persons living with one form of disability or another, as Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service, a gesture that has continued to draw applauses from within and outside Kwara State.