ECS Subscribers Will Meet a Compassionate NSITF, Faleye Pledges

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Olúwaseun Mayomi Faleye, has promised that subscribers to the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) operated by the Fund would henceforth meet with a compassionate organisation in their time of need.

Faleye who made the promise when he declared open the customer week celebrations of the Fund at it’s corporate headquarters on Monday in Abuja, added that the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Mission Possible,’ was all about encouragement.

He said: “I assure subscribers that anytime they deal with us they will meet a compassionate organisation that’s really ready to serve them and empathize with their situations.

“You will understand that subscribers engage with us often at the most challenging times for them. “They are either dealing with a loss or bereavement, accidents or challenges.

We must have staff that empathize with that situation. “That understand the urgency of what is required and that understand that the efficacy of service will really ease the pain or the challenge at that time.”