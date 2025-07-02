ECS: Family Of Deceased Unity Bank Staff Gets N11m Compensation

The family of a deceased staff of the Unity Bank, (name witheld) has received the sum of N11 million Naira from the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), as lump sum of death benefits.

Presenting the cheque at a brief ceremony at the headquarters of the bank in Lagos Managing Director of the NSITF, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye who disclosed that the sum “represents about twenty months arrears in death benefits,” emphasizing that the family of the deceased would continue to receive a monthly sum of N508,000 Naira until the last child turns 21 years.

Barrister Faleye, who recounted that the deceased died in an accident while in the course of duty, stated that the case was the sixth compensation being paid to Unity Bank employees.

He lauded the bank for complying with the Employee Compensation Act by enrolling their employees under the Employee Compensation Scheme of the Fund.

Barrister Faleye pointed out that the benefits being paid by the Fund to the beneficiaries of the Bank are the fruits of commitment of the Bank to its workers’ welfare.

The MD reiterated NSITF’s commitment to it’s responsibilities of promoting safety and health in the workplace and adequate compensation in case of disease, injury or death.

Responding, the excited Managing Director of Unity Bank, Mr Ebenezer Kolawole, thanked the NSITF management for the continued show of responsibility to Nigerian workers.

He promised to sustain the collaborations between the two organisations and vowed to always put the welfare of Union Bank employees on the front burner.

The presentation is one in a series of presentations the NSITF Management has embarked upon recently.