ECS: Family Of Deceased Unity Bank Staff Gets N11m Compensation

The family of a deceased staff of the Unity Bank, (name witheld) has received the sum of N11 million Naira from the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), as lump sum of death benefits.

Presenting the cheque at a brief ceremony at the headquarters of the bank in Lagos Managing Director of the NSITF, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, who disclosed that the sum “represents about twenty months arrears in death benefits,” emphasizing that the family of the deceased would continue to receive a monthly sum of N508,000 Naira until the last child turns 21 years.

Faleye, who recounted that the deceased died in an accident while in the course of duty, stated that the case was the sixth compensation being paid to Unity Bank employees.