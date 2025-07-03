ECS: Faleye Lauds Zenith Bank, Pays Late Staff’s Family N15m

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye, has commended Zenith Bank Plc for prioritising employee welfare through its enrollment of staff in the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS).

Faleye gave the commendation during the presentation of a cheque worth ₦15,676,600.36 to the dependants of a deceased staff member of the bank at the Zenith Bank headquarters in Lagos.

He disclosed that beyond the lump sum, NSITF would continue to pay a monthly stipend of ₦681,591.92 to the family until the youngest child of the deceased attains the age of 21.

According to him, the payout is in line with the mandate of the Fund as provided under the Employees’ Compensation Act of 2010, which empowers NSITF to offer financial compensation for work-related injuries, diseases, disabilities, or death.

He outlined NSITF’s core responsibilities to include transparent and adequate compensation, rehabilitation and support for affected workers and their families, and the promotion of workplace safety and health.

While expressing sympathy for the bereaved family, Barr. Faleye said, “No amount of money can truly compensate for their loss and distress, but we are hopeful that this support will ease some of their burdens and help them move forward with strength and dignity.”

He particularly praised Zenith Bank for its proactive compliance with the ECS, stating, “Without their compliance in the first place, we would not be here. We applaud Zenith Bank most profoundly.”

Faleye also expressed optimism that the partnership between NSITF and Zenith Bank would continue to flourish in the interest of Nigerian workers.

Responding, the Executive Director of Zenith Bank, Dr. Stella Adaobi Nwapa, thanked NSITF for living up to its responsibilities, describing the relationship between both institutions as one built on mutual trust, shared values, and a deep commitment to employee welfare.

The cheque presentation was witnessed by the National President of the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFE), Comrade Anthony Akpaba; General Secretary, Comrade Muhammed Sheik; a representative of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA); Executive Director of Operations at NSITF, Mojisola Ali-Macaulay; and senior management staff from both organisations.