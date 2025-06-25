ECS: Faleye Laments Non-Compliance By State Govts To Enroll Workers

Share

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Oluwaseun Faleye, has raised deep concerns over the low level of compliance by state governments in enrollment of their workers in the Employee Compensation Scheme (ECS).

Faleye who spoke during a visit to the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Abuja yesterday in Abuja, said the non-compliance “speaks to the vulnerability of the workers if some of the key protection mechanisms that are provided for them are not being utilized for one reason or the other”.

While debunking the perception the Fund was a revenue generating agency, Faleye explained that the purpose of the NSITF was workers welfare and safety through compensation and rehabilitation in case of work related injury, disease or death as well as promotion of workplace safety and health.

According to him, the investments undertaken by the Fund were primarily for sustainability and not for profit. The NSITF boss sought partnership between the Fund and the NLC, with a view to leveraging the apex labour union’s reach and influence to enhance enrollment into the Scheme.

In his response the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, promised to work with the NSITF to ensure compliance on the ECS scheme.

