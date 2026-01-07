Ecrafti Hosts Development Stories Conference In Abuja

…launches AIMS-DEVIN Project to transform devt narratives

In a bold step toward reshaping how development work is communicated, Ecrafti successfully hosted its inaugural Development Stories Conference (DSC) 2025. Held at the Kuchingoro IDP Camp under the theme “Framing for a Cause,” the event brought together funders, policymakers, and over a dozen local implementing organisations to champion a new era of impact-driven storytelling.

The conference also marked the official launch of “Accelerating Impact and Sustainability for Development Interventions (AIMS-DEVIN) Project”, a pioneering framework designed to help organisations move beyond activity reporting and embrace evidence-based narratives that highlight transformation and dignity.

Delivering the keynote address, the Founder of Ecrafti and Storytelling Diplomat, Valentine Onyeka Ogunaka, stressed the need to “stop reporting activities and start documenting and amplifying transformation so that interventions can be sustained for a better experience at life for beneficiaries.”

Ogunaka also emphasised that ineffective storytelling undermines advocacy, resource mobilisation, and the scaling of life-changing work, noting that “at the very basic, telling a story properly dignifies the beneficiaries because it portrays them as agents of change.”

He illustrated the difference with a vivid example: donating books to children is not the success; the true success lies in rising literacy rates that prove the children’s brilliance. The AIMS-DEVIN Project was unveiled as Ecrafti’s flagship solution to address what Ogunaka described as a “systemic crisis in development reporting.”

The initiative leverages Ecrafti’s “Framing for A Cause” methodology to help organisations transition from documenting outputs to articulating verifiable outcomes, thereby securing stronger support for social causes and amplifying impact.

Highlight of the conference was the investiture of over a dozen organisations into the newly formed Resilient Cause Collective, a platform designed to provide long-term support for social impact visions.

Some of the members include, Rotary Club, Ladi Maji Foundation, Project One Nigeria, Julie Helping Hands Foundation, Jela’s Development Initiative, Centre for Integrated Health Programs, TY Buratai Literary Initiative, and Carondara Foundation.

The collective aims to ensure that local organizations can continue delivering care and compassion across vulnerable populations, even in the absence of immediate funding. Many partners acknowledged their struggle with the technical rigor of ethical storytelling despite strong program execution.

The conference concluded with a heartfelt testimony from Mr. Enoch Yohanna, a stakeholder and internally displaced person (IDP) from the host community.

“I have learned a lot from the event… we need to organize a lot of workshops or orientation about implementing projects that will bring impact on the beneficiaries and also will satisfy donors,” Yohanna said.

He emphasised the importance of targeted impact, noting that while many organizations arrive with “good hearts,” they often “don’t know what the camp needs.”

Looking ahead, Ecrafti announced plans to advance the AIMS-DEVIN Project through its DevCom Pipeline Workshop, which will provide technical assistance to Resilient Cause Collective members.

The initiative will help organizations transition from documenting activities to generating high-value, evidence-based impact stories necessary for: amplified advocacy; resource mobilization; dignified communication; and scaling of interventions Ecrafti Projects Ltd/Gte is a social impact hub that uses storytelling and creative communication to drive sustainable development.

Partnering with organizations and individuals, Ecrafti crafts narratives that address social issues, promote development, and inspire change.