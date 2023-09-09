ECPF Decries 40% Increase On Pre-Paid Meters

The Electricity Consumer Protection Forum has decried the recent 40% increase in the price of single-phase prepaid meters in Nigeria. It stated that the increase is not in the interest of the average consumer

The advocacy group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Adeola Samuel-Ilori, also canvassed the need for a more liberalized approach to prepaid meters.

The statement made available to journalists on Saturday reads, “This is on the high side for an average consumer that is affected by dwindling purchase power which is caused by the same reason adduced to get prepaid meters being increased by NERC,

“The cost of a single-phase prepaid meter has risen from N58,661.69k to N81,975.16k, while a three-phase prepaid meter now costs N143,836.10k, up from N109,684.36k.”

He decried the alleged silence Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on the plight of customers and the perceived failure of the Meter Asset Providers (MAP 2019) program. It could be recalled that the MAP 2019 August initiative was intended to allow consumers to purchase meters from approved MAP providers with ease, but it has fallen short of its promises.

Samuel-Ilori decried that despite numerous complaints from customers, NERC allegedly has not taken decisive action to address the situation, and therefore left consumers feeling frustrated and unsupported.

He also decried other anomalies in the industry and called for a change.

Samuel-Ilori advised NERC to enforce the distribution company’s (Discos) obligations to meter customers within their franchise areas promptly, in accordance with Section 114(2) of the Electricity Act, 2023.