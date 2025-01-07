‘ECOWAS’s $75m Renewable Energy Facility’ll Transform Nigeria’

Share

An energy sector analyst, Godwin Ubaka, has said that a successful establishment of a $75 million renewable energy and energy efficiency facility by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will transform Nigeria’s energy landscape.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he said that it would lead to diversified energy mix through the promotion of renewable sources and enhancing energy security.

According to him, there will be increased energy access and that off-grid solutions bridge rural energy gaps. He also said that it would stimulate economic growth through creation of jobs and attraction of investments.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Touray, during the 93rd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers in Abuja, announced that ECOWAS has finalised the framework for a $75m Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Facility.

He stated that the facility targeted to provide grants, loans, and guarantees through competitive calls for proposals, focusing on clean energy solutions across the region.

Touray said: “A Framework Document for the Establishment of an ECOWAS Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Facility has been finalised by the Ministers.

“This is a new blended finance facility with an initial amount of USD75m, whose objective is to provide grants, loans and guarantees through regular demand-driven competitive calls for proposals providing clean energy solutions for the ECOWAS region.”

Ubaka stated that the framework had the propensity for climate change mitigation by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He added that it would improve energy efficiency by decreasing energy waste and costs as well as enhanced energy security through the reduction of imported fuel reliance.

The analyst further said that it would increase competitiveness and ensure reliable, affordable energy for businesses.

He said: “The framework, if actualized, will lead to renewable energy sector growth, reduction of air pollution and fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing among the participating countries.”

“For Nigeria, the following are the benefits: Diversified energy mix by promoting renewable sources, enhancing energy security.

It will also increase energy access and result in off-grid solutions to bridge rural energy gaps. It will also reduce green-house gas emissions; improve energy efficiency by decreasing energy waste and costs as well as reduced imported fuel reliance.”

Ubaka said it would have impacts on key sectors such as agriculture via renewable energy-powered irrigation; manufacturing as it has the possibility to ensure reliable energy for industrial growth; Healthcare by the provision of stable power for hospitals, education by ensuring energy-efficient schools and transportation via electric vehicle adoption.

He identified the following as implementation strategies: policy framework, which will ensure supportive policies and regulations.

