ECOWAS: Who Is Afraid Of The People’s Power?

“Freedom is not willingly given by the oppressor. The oppressed have to fight for it” –-Martin Luther King Jnr.

The connecting chord with regard to the military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger- all former members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is that of the people being fed up with the greed for power by a few favoured, rotten-rich and self-serving politicians. Added to this is their abysmal performance in power and obvious inability to rein in the monster of insurgency.

Also is the caving in, or kowtowing to the overbearing influences of some foreign oppressors and task masters. But now the many enlightened people in West Africa have woken up to their rights and responsibilities and are demanding for good governance. In fact, they want to take charge of their lives. That reminds one of the words of John Adams, who in 1765 stated that:“Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people, who have a right …and a desire to know.”

Lest we forget, Adams was a remarkable political philosopher, who served as the second President of the United States (1797-1801), after serving as the first Vice President. This paradigm shift of the pendulum of political power swinging in the direction of the coupists triggers some burning questions. What manner of democracy are we practising here in the West African sub-region? Is it that of the power poachers grab- bing it against the wishes of the majority of the voters, as reflected in their votes or the pro-people ones?

Is it that of some leaders turning pow- er into family business, with wives, sons and cousins brought on board for massive looting of the people’s patrimony? Let it be noted that as soon as the death of Chad’s President Idriss Déby Itno’s was reported on 20th April, 2021 the Chadian army announced the formation of a transitional council. It ran the affairs of the country for 18 months and was headed by Mahamat Idriss Déby, the son of Idriss.

What about the reprehensible situation that has corruption being crowned as king, and impunity allowed a free rein? It is such that once you cross carpet from one party to the ruling one, “your sins are forgiven” as Adams Oshiomhole once stated! What manner of democracy has the bloated centre, controlling the resources it should not, with the state governors going cap-in-hand to that centre every blessed month for peanut from the master’s table, called the federation account?

And how do we explain the high cost of governance such that a new set of law makers have the audacity to ask for N40 billion for bullet-proof cars and N70 billion as their own palliatives in the midst of harrowing hunger and extreme poverty, of the hapless Nigerians equating to 12 percent in the world? Or, as it played out recently, the law makers-many of them who failed to deliver the dividends of democracy, as governors and senators- are asked to enjoy a “token” for their recess, when millions of Nigerians are angry and asking questions about our own variant of democracy?

The current West African socio-economic situation is such that the citizens are literally sitting on a keg of gun powder. For instance, on 18th August 2020, some members of the Malian Armed Forces began a mutiny. Subsequently, they carried out a successful coup d’état. Soldiers on pick-up trucks stormed the military base there in the town of Kati, where gunfire was exchanged before weapons were distributed from the armory and senior officers arrested.

The soldiers detained several government officials including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, who resigned and dissolved the government. The protesters were unhappy with the government’s management of insurgency, alleged government corruption, the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 and a floundering economy. This was the country’s second coup in less than 10 years, following the 2012 coup d’état. After that came the 24th January, 2021 military coup that overthrew Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

Similar to that of Mali, it was sparked off amid a deepening security crisis in the country. “Both civilians and defence and security forces had long voiced their discontent, including with Kaboré’s political stewardship. This at that time was West Africa’s fourth coup in less than two years. Kaboré’s deposition followed those of former Malian presidents, Ibra- him Boubacar Keïta and Bah N’Daw in August 2020 and May 2021 respectively, and that of former Guinean president Alpha Condé in September 2021.

But that was not going to be the last on the list. On 26th July 2023, soldiers from Niger’s Presidential Guard deposed President Mohamed Bazoum. The coup plotters led by Gen. Abdoura- hamane Tchiani, explained that it was surreptitiously caused by the failure of the former president to tackler insecurity, stop the lifting of uranium and gold mineral resources to France.

Despite several sanctions by ECOWAS including closing of borders, stoppage of flights to- and- fro Niger and the freezing of their ac- counts, Tchiani has issued a decree establishing a new transitional administration. It should be noted that all the above listed military coups have the support of the majority of the civilians. Before now Niger has been a strong ally of western nations, especially France, the US and the European Union in fighting insurgency and curbing illegal migration to Europe.

But the coup has changed that political equation. The new leaders in Niger are going to partner with the Wagner group to combat the rampaging Islamist insurgency in the Sahel region. In fact, the leader of the group has already praised the coupists for seizing power. There is little doubt that the influence of Russia and Wagner in the region likely to grow even though the latter has been unable to diffuse the tension created by the terrorists’ growing influence, especially in Mali and Burkina Faso.

The military coup in Niger is here to undermine democratic values not only for the region but Africa in general. The factors and features that have become prominent amongst the wave of military coups in the West African countries is the general complaints of corruption, inability to tackle insecurity and obeisance to foreign influences.

Much as one would not want the military take-over of governments they should serve as a clarion call on our leaders to wake up to meeting the needs of the people they are supposed to serve, and not their whims and caprices. Doing so will prove John Adams wrong, as he opined that: “Remember, democracy never lasts long.

It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.” The ball is therefore, in the court of ECOWAS that should deploy dialogue and diplomatic strategies instead of stoking the flaring fires in the Sahel region.