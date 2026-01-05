New Telegraph

January 5, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 5, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ECOWAS Urges Respect…

ECOWAS Urges Respect For Venezuela’s Sovereignty Amid Rising Tensions

xr:d:DAFrtxGwQ0o:966,j:2730727377327053230,t:24022812

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed concern over recent developments in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, calling on the international community to respect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, ECOWAS acknowledged the right of states to combat international crimes such as terrorism and drug trafficking but cautioned that such actions must comply with international law.

The regional body reminded the international community of its obligation to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, as enshrined in Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

ECOWAS also aligned itself with the African Union’s statement issued on January 3, 2026, which called for restraint and inclusive dialogue among the people of Venezuela as tensions continue to rise.

Reaffirming its solidarity with the Venezuelan people, ECOWAS urged all states to respect Venezuela’s independence and territorial integrity while supporting an inclusive process that allows citizens to shape the future of their country.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Troops Recover 13 AK-47 Rifles, Destroy Criminal Armoury In Taraba
Read Next

Dakore Egbuson Breaks Silence On Father’s Death