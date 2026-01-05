ECOWAS Urges Respect For Venezuela’s Sovereignty Amid Rising Tensions

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed concern over recent developments in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, calling on the international community to respect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, ECOWAS acknowledged the right of states to combat international crimes such as terrorism and drug trafficking but cautioned that such actions must comply with international law.

The regional body reminded the international community of its obligation to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, as enshrined in Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter.

ECOWAS also aligned itself with the African Union’s statement issued on January 3, 2026, which called for restraint and inclusive dialogue among the people of Venezuela as tensions continue to rise.

Reaffirming its solidarity with the Venezuelan people, ECOWAS urged all states to respect Venezuela’s independence and territorial integrity while supporting an inclusive process that allows citizens to shape the future of their country.