ECOWAS: Tuggar Charges Member States To Take Regional Integration Seriously

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has charged the respective governments of member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to faithfully implement the decisions reached and adopted and to actively support the recommendations emerging from the 94th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers meeting.

Tuggar, who is the outgoing Chairman of the Council of Ministers, gave this advice at the end of their two-day meeting held at the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja.

He stated that resolutions reached during the meeting, if acted upon, would no doubt, contribute to the actualisation of the regional integration agenda of ECOWAS.

In his closing remarks, Tuggar observed that the discussions have clearly demonstrated a collective resolve to address the pressing challenges confronting the region, challenges that bear direct impact on the wellbeing of the citizens and long term prosperity of member states.

He noted that through continued collaboration and shared commitment, by member states, they have collectively set a clear and promising course towards a more unified and prosperous region.

“As we conclude this session, I wish to convey my profound gratitude for your commitment and invaluable perspectives and your contributions to our deliberations over the past two days. Your dedication to our shared vision and core principles of regional cooperation has been truly commendable and deeply inspiring.

“Two renowned scholars of trade in Africa described the continent’s Regional Economic Communities as the uncelebrated heroes of the effort to establish and utilise common arrangements for cross border trade and related regional initiatives”.

That being the case, I make bold to assert ECOWAS is the first among equals,” he said.

During the two-day meeting, the Council of Ministers deliberated on a wide range of issues, reports and proposals, relating to the thematic and sectoral matters that are central to the development and stability of the region. These include critical issues such as economic integration, infrastructure development, health, education, agriculture and manifold institutional matters aimed at strengthening the regional organisation.

