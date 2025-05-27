ECOWAS Trade Cttee Commends Customs For Innovation, Revenue Generation

Share

The Regional Trade Facilitation Committee (RTFC) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has commended the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for embracing innovation through the introduction of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), B’Odogwu, aimed at enhancing trade facilitation.

The committee gave the commendation during a recent visit to the Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) Command of the NCS, which served as the pilot site for the B’Odogwu implementation.

According to a statement by the NCS Public Relations Officer, A.T. Abubakar, the ECOWAS Director of Trade, Kolawole Sofola, lauded the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, and the PTML Command for their significant achievements in trade facilitation and revenue collection since the project’s implementation.

Sofola, who led the ECOWAS delegation, said the team visited to gain firsthand insight into the command’s operations and to study the recent innovations deployed by the service. He noted that Nigeria was reaping the benefits of its investment in modern customs technologies.

“The Nigeria Customs Service is doing an excellent job in facilitating economic growth through efficient trade practices and the suppression of smuggling,” he said.

The ECOWAS Director also praised Comptroller Tenny Daniyan, the head of PTML Command, for leveraging the B’Odogwu technology to boost productivity and revenue.

“On behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission and the Commissioner responsible for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, I congratulate Comptroller Daniyan and his team for their outstanding work. They are not only generating revenue but also curbing smuggling and promoting trade facilitation,” Sofola stated.

“We came here as a regional trade facilitation committee representing all ECOWAS member states, and we are pleased to observe best practices in Nigeria. The Customs Service has evolved over time, transitioning from one system to a more advanced, homegrown solution. The PTML Command and the NCS are clearly driving economic growth.”

In his remarks, Comptroller Daniyan informed the committee that the UCMS B’Odogwu, which was piloted at PTML in November 2023, had enabled the command to collect over ₦230 billion in revenue as of May 22, 2025.

He explained that the success of the pilot phase led to the rollout of the B’Odogwu platform across 34 commands nationwide.

Daniyan noted that the system was developed in-house by NCS officers in collaboration with the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP), making it a uniquely homegrown innovation.

“The B’Odogwu platform replaced the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II). Like all new technologies, we encountered initial challenges, but the strength of this system lies in its local development and adaptability,” he said.

He added that PTML Command now operates a two-hour cargo clearance process, made possible through a compliant Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) terminal and continuous improvements in operational efficiency.

The comptroller emphasized that under the leadership of CGC Adeniyi, the service had prioritized sensitization, training, and capacity building for officers and stakeholders—including bankers, terminal operators, and others involved in the system’s operation.

