ECOWAS To Meet In Ghana Over Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso Exist

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states will on Tuesday, meet in Ghana to discuss the withdrawal of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso from the bloc.

New Telegraph gathered in a statement issued by the ECOWAS that the meeting will take place on the Capital City of Ghana for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The bloc revealed that member states will discuss the modalities of the countries’ withdrawal and its implications for ECOWAS agencies in the countries.

The bloc also said it would set up a structure to facilitate discussions on these modalities with each of the three countries.

“The session is being held to deliberate on the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the regional bloc.

“Key items on the agenda include the modalities of the withdrawal process and the implications for ECOWAS Institutions and Agencies operating in the three countries. The session will also address other related matters of regional importance,” it said.

It would be recalled that three weeks ago, the junta-led states, under the Alliance of Sahel States, imposed a 0.5 percent import duty on goods from ECOWAS.

The levy applies to all goods from ECOWAS countries entering any of the three nations, except for humanitarian aid.

The policy countered ECOWAS’s intention of ensuring free movement of goods between its members and the AES countries despite their official exit from the bloc in January.

