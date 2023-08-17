ECOWAS THREAT: Niger’s Coup Leaders Send Families To Dubai, Burkina Faso

Following the threat of military action by the head of governments of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), Niger coup military leaders have surreptitiously evacuated their family members to neighbouring countries, Burkina Faso and Dubai.

The exercise, unaware to millions of Nigerians was conducted a few days ago at the nation’s airport, Agadez Airport, involved Gulfstream G550 aircraft.

According to a source privy to the development, the Nigerien junta, led by General Tchiani, evacuated all of the putschists’ families throughout the course of the night of August 11th to August 12th, 2023.

“Indeed, several Gulfstream G550 type aircraft (in particular flight No. BFY824R) took off from

Agadez airport to Burkina Faso and Dubai with their women and children on board.

“General Tchiani appears to have had intelligence of an imminent attack by ECOWAS, he protects his family and leaves Nigerien people behind, to a certain death. While he shelters his family, TChiani is ready to send soldiers into a fratricidal war!

“Like any selfish and totalitarian putschist, he already uses state finances for personal purposes. It is at the expense of the Nigerien state that he sends his family to live richly under the Dubai sun.

“The junta does not hesitate a moment to set ablaze Niger while preparing a golden exit in Dubai’, the source added.