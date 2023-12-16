ECOWAS Suspends Niger Republic Over Coup

The Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) has formally suspended the Republic of Niger from the regional body until the military junta which seized power restores constitutional order in the country. The commission has further suspended Niger Republic from all decision-making organs of ECOWAS.

These actions followed a summit of the regional body in Abuja. During the summit, ECOWAS leaders proposed a diplomatic solution, urging the military junta to release deposed President Mohamed Bazoum in exchange for lifting sanctions on the country. Unfortunately, the proposal was rejected by junta leader Omar Abdourahmane Tchiani, who maintained that Bazoum would remain in custody.

The summit recognised that Bazoum’s government had effectively been overthrown by a military coup, and as such, Niger would be suspended until constitutional order is restored in the country. Until the 64th ordinary session held on Dec. 10, 2023, the Conference of Heads of State and Gov- ernment considered the situation in Niger as a coup attempt and continued to consider Mohamed Bazoum the President of the Republic of Niger, Head of State.

“Due to this position, Niger was not suspended from ECOWAS’ decision-making bodies and members of Bazoum’s government were authorized to represent Niger in ECOWAS’ statutory meetings,” a statement from the commission read. The suspension marks a significant shift in regional diplomacy as ECOWAS navigates the complex af- termath of Niger’s military coup and the resurgence of military coups in other countries in West Africa.

In the wake of the coup in July, ECOWAS had im- posed trade sanctions on Niger and threatened military intervention. However, these actions did not deter the military regime but rather emboldened it to consolidate power in the country.