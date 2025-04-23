ECOWAS, Sterling Bank To Support Small Businesses With $50m

Share

One of Nigeria’s leading commercial lenders, Sterling Bank, has entered a strategic partnership with the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) to channel $50 million in long-term funding to Nigerian businesses across high-impact sectors.

According to a press release, the Senior Unsecured Facility further strengthens Sterling’s already robust Corporate and Investment Banking portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to powering the ambitions of businesses that are building the future.

As a financial institution recognised for delivering innovative, purposedriven solutions at scale, Sterling has consistently backed real sector growth, supporting infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and manufacturing projects with transformative potential.

“This new collaboration with EBID reflects the confidence of global and regional institutions in Sterling’s ability to deploy capital effectively and drive tangible results in the economy,” the statement added.

Commenting on the collaboration, Group Executive, Corporate and Investment Banking at Sterling Bank, Dele Faseemo, said: “This facility is not about doing more; it’s about doing what we’ve always done, at even greater scale and pace.

We’re proud to be the institution of choice for development finance partners looking to make a meaningful difference. Our track record speaks for itself, and this partnership with EBID will allow us to deepen our impact where it matters most.”

Faseemo added: “The choice of Sterling Bank by EBID is a recognition of our leadership and execution strength. It reflects our consistent delivery, strong governance, and deep understanding of the markets we serve.

We look forward to putting this capital to work for the benefit of our clients, communities, and the economy.”

