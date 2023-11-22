ECOWAS Seeks Global Peace, Justice

…Says dialogue, best way out of conflicts

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has sued for peace in countries experiencing political instability in the subregion as well as in various theatres of conflicts around the world.

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Mohamed Tunis, made the call on Wednesday during the 2023 Second Ordinary Session of the sub-regional legislative body in Abuja. He described the resurgence of coup d’états in Africa as a serious concern, stressing that all these should make Africans reflect on what is not working in the process of consolidating democracy.

Tunis acknowledged that “we live in a far from peaceful world today,” as violence, hatred and injustice have become the order of the day in many parts of the world.

He said that climate change, poverty, hunger, and pandemics were all threats to human lives and the planet.

“Millions of people have been forced to flee their homes and seek asylum in other countries. These are not just difficulties for governments and institutions. These are challenges that each of us must face. We must recognize that peace is the foundation of our shared humanity and future.

“History has shown us that even the most bitter conflicts can be resolved through dialogue and negotiation.

I’d like to issue a rallying cry for global peace. Make peace our top priority. Let us work together to make peace a reality. Let us leave a legacy of peace,” Tunis said.

On democracy and the rule of law, Tunis admonished the people of the sub-region to accept the reality that the existence of strong democratic institutions, respect for human rights, and the rule of law would ultimately determine the level of security and development in any country.

“He said that democracy can only thrive in West Africa if the people of the sub-region hold each other accountable for their actions. In addition, he said, the people must seek out and cherish what unites us them a people and as a region.

“Tunis emphasized the fundamental reality that regional solidarity is required in the region’s approach to peace and security.

“No country in our region can be stable without solidarity. Our region’s prosperity and safety are inextricably linked to our shared responsibility to look out for one another. According to the proverb, ‘only a foolish neighbour goes to bed when his neighbour’s roof is on fire.

“In a region of interconnected threats and challenges, we can only address our issues effectively through broad, deep, and sustained cooperation among States.

“Such cooperation is possible if all countries develop policies that consider not only the needs of their own citizens but also the needs of others. This type of collaboration not only benefits everyone’s interests but also recognizes a shared humanity,” Tunis said.

In respect of the political situation in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Niger, Tunis said he was of the strongest conviction that the sub-region needed to do more.

“The position of the ECOWAS Parliament on these countries has always been closely aligned with that of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. Nonetheless, as an independent body of the Community, Parliament has a moral obligation to go further in providing guidance and support to all other ECOWAS Community Institutions in the pursuit of a new and ambitious mechanism for dealing with regional issues. The reality is the world has changed a great deal over the past decade.

“Across the globe, governments and nations are turning inward, in search of resolutions to their challenges. For a region like ours, this means that we need to be more self-reliant. Each Member State must take on more responsibility for the development and advancement of the ECOWAS region,” Tunis said.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, expressed optimism that the discussions held during the session will resonate throughout time and serve as inspiration for future generations.

Akpabio also said the session’s focus on the 2024 Consolidated Community Budget and the progress of the ECOWAS Integration and Development Program highlighted the importance of the collective efforts as parliamentarians.

“It is crucial to remember that we represent the aspirations and people of West Africa, especially those who have faced immense hardships and are clinging onto hope,” Akpabio said.

Akpabio also said ECOWAS had much to be proud of, citing an example that major cities in West Africa are connected by highways, such as the Nouakchott-Lagos Highway.

“The divide between Francophone and Anglophone countries has been bridged, fostering unity between the blocs. Additionally, ECOWAS has established an efficient telephone network that directly connects West African nations, eliminating the need for routing through Europe,” Akpabio stated.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, said that while ECOWAS is seriously concerned about the political and security situation in the region, there was the need to applaud the positive developments in the consolidation of democracy through the holding of free and transparent elections.

Touray however said at the political level, ECOWAS continued to engage in dialogue with the member states in transition such as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea, in order to support them to return to normal constitutional order through the organization of free, transparent and inclusive elections.

“As far as the Republic of Niger is concerned, we adhere to the guidance of the current Chairman of ECOWAS to resolve this crisis through dialogue and negotiation,” Touray said.

On the security front, Touray said that the region has continued to suffer from attacks by armed groups and terrorists who seriously threaten the territorial integrity of Mali and Burkina Faso, resulting in loss of life, material damage and millions of displaced persons and refugees.

In this regard, he said, ECOWAS would continue to provide multifaceted support to help these countries face these challenges, despite the sanctions.