ECOWAS Seeks Collective Responsibility Towards Combating Terrorism

Share

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reiterated its commitment to collective regional efforts in combating terrorism across West Africa, warning that no littoral (coastal) state is immune to the growing threat of terrorist attacks.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, made this known on Wednesday during the opening of the 54th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC) in Abuja. He emphasized the urgent need for a coordinated intelligence-sharing framework and the establishment of a regional kinetic force to counter the menace.

Touray disclosed that the establishment of a standby counterterrorism force for the region has been delayed due to member states’ demand for an assessment of the economic impact of the proposed fund mobilisation strategy. He urged the Council to consider the broader consequences of inaction on regional economies and the welfare of citizens.

“The world’s multipolarity presents a serious challenge to our regional integration agenda. The region is currently experiencing increased geostrategic and geopolitical interference. We must remain united and approach this development with great caution,” Touray said.

He noted that the session is taking place at a defining moment in ECOWAS’ history, as the organization marks 50 years of existence. Despite various challenges, ECOWAS, he said, remains a strong and integrated regional body.

Touray also announced that member states would receive briefings on political and security developments in the region, including updates on the transition processes in Guinea and negotiations between ECOWAS and Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. Reports on maritime security, terrorism, and transnational organised crime would also be presented.

He said the Council would also review assessments of ECOWAS Missions in The Gambia and Guinea-Bissau, as well as key memoranda on strengthening regional peace and security infrastructure. These include documents on the Standby Force Logistics Concept, the West African Police Information System (WAPIS), National Early Warning and Response Centres, responses to the humanitarian crisis, and efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

Speaking at the meeting, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, stressed the need for deeper cooperation between ECOWAS countries and the United States, founded on mutual interests and regional development.

Tuggar praised the ministers for their commitment to peace and security and urged them to act decisively to promote good governance across West Africa. He noted the strong link between security and prosperity, warning against barriers to trade and investment, particularly visa restrictions.

“It would be most unfortunate if the recent decision by the United States government to impose visa restrictions on all ECOWAS countries comes into effect. We are a region of opportunities, rich in critical minerals like samarium found in Bauchi. These non-tariff barriers will only hinder mutually beneficial partnerships,” he said.

The minister disclosed that the Council would receive a comprehensive update on the Early Warning and Response Centres in member states, which are essential tools for conflict prevention. He also announced the launch of the Regional Partnership for Democracy (RPD) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and governance in the region.

Tuggar stressed the need for coordinated action to address the region’s growing humanitarian challenges, including forced displacement, food insecurity, and climate-related vulnerabilities.

“As we strengthen our peace and security responses, we must also uphold our responsibility to protect and support the most vulnerable among us,” he said.

Share