ECOWAS, SCDDD Partner On Security, Management Growth

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Savannah Center for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD) for Cooperation in key strategic areas that will benefit member states.

The cooperation and memorandum of understanding are aimed at improving good governance, Diplomacy, social justice, advocacy strategy, security and growth management within the region.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed Tuesday in Abuja by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Omar Alieu Touray and founder/chairman of Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development; Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

The memorandum will require detailed research into the critical challenges facing the West African region in a holistic manner and proffer solutions that will not only boost and unlock the economic potentials within the region, it will also offer quality advice in the areas of insecurity, good governance such that will drive development and prosperity.

“This memorandum of understanding is coming on the heels of the meeting of ECOWAS members under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu where discussions were centred on the need to move the region forward as well as exit of three countries currently being ruled by the military junta.

“ECOWAS had equally approved the exit of the three countries effective January 2025 and a grace of six months from exit date within which the three countries could resend their decisions to rejoin ECOWAS”.

Professor Gambari on behalf of Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development was of the strong view that the region needs stability, security and sustainable growth that will turn around the economy of West Africa now, more than ever.

It was the general view that the Savannah Centre, notable for its detailed research and professionalism would deploy its wealth of experience in the current assignment in the interest of the West Africa region in the fields of diplomacy, good governance, social justice, advocacy strategy, security and growth management.

Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD) is a non-governmental organisation(NGO) established for the purpose of research, advocacy training and policy analysis in the areas of conflict prevention, management, democracy and sustainable development in Nigeria, Africa and the world in general.

