ECOWAS Sanction Lift: NCS Reopens Sokoto Illela Border With Niger 

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command has reopened the illela border with the Niger Republic with immediate effect.

This is sequel to the lift of sanctions on Niger Republic by ECOWAS and the subsequent directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the reopening of land and air borders with Niger Republic and lifting of other sanctions against the country with immediate effect.

A statement issued on Thursday by Abdullahi Tsafe Abubakar Superintendent of Customs Public Relation Officer further stated that the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Kamal Muhammed mni announced the official opening of Illela Border for free movement of people and commercial activities in compliance with the directive.

The Comptroller charged MDA’s and security agencies at the border station to give maximum collaboration to each other in the area of trade facilitation, information and intelligence sharing for a safe, efficient and effective service delivery at the border.

He further stated that the Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR commended the customs license agents and the Illela community for their patience and cooperation during the 7 months border closure.

He assured the general public of a renewed and better service delivery while calling on them to abide by the import and export extant laws.