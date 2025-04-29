ECOWAS ROGEAP, Ecobank Nigeria Host Training For Solar Energy SMEs

Share

The Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), implemented by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria, is hosting a three-day Entrepreneurship Business Training (EBT) workshop for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the solar energy sector.

According to a press release, the workshop, which holds from April 28 – 30, 2025, builds on a similar training held in March 2025 in Abuja, where 50 SMEs were equipped with vital skills.

The statement said: “With the Lagos edition, ROGEAP and Ecobank will have trained 100 SMEs, one of many strategic efforts to boost business capacity and accelerate the adoption of stand-alone solar solutions in off-grid communities.

“The training aims to equip another 50 SMEs with the technical, financial, and business management skills needed to thrive in the growing renewable energy sector.

Participants will deepen their understanding of the off-grid solar value chain, quality assurance standards, environmental and social risk management practices, and the development of viable business models.

They will also be introduced to financial opportunities, including ROGEAP grants and access to credit lines.

“Modules will cover a wide range of topics such as the structure of ROGEAP and its grant opportunities, applications of offgrid solar systems, quality compliance, use of the Business Model Canvas, strategies for market expansion, and leveraging ROGEAP’s credit facilities.

Expert trainers from ROGEAP, Ecobank, and across the industry will deliver highimpact sessions tailored to the specific challenges and opportunities within the solar sector.”

Share