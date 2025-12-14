Ecowas Reaffirms Zero Tolerance For Military Coups

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reaffirmed its commitment to democracy and zero tolerance for unconstitutional change of governments in the region. It has therefore resolved that Guinea-Bissau, one of the member states, where the military seized power recently, would remain suspended from the union until the junta restored constitutional democratic order in that country.

While the suspension lasts, Guinea-Bissau would neither be allowed to serve in any of the Committees of the ECOWAS Commission nor take part in any of the activities of the economic bloc.

These were part of the decisions reached as the ECOWAS Council of Ministers’ deliberations at the 95th Ordinary Session held in Abuja. During the session, the Council of Ministers examined critical challenges shaping West Africa’s future, including terrorism and violent extremism, the proliferation of small arms, transnational organised crime, maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, unconstitutional changes of government, economic integration gaps, and the growing impact of climate change.

The Council also reviewed political developments in some member states and their implications for democratic governance. In a communiqué released at the end of the three-day meeting, the Council renewed its commitment to strengthening regional peace, security, and economic integration.

The member-states reaffirmed their commitment to ECOWAS principles, emphasising that democracy, constitutional order, and the rule of law remain non negotiable foundations of the Community. On economic integration, ministers reiterated the urgency of accelerating flagship regional initiatives, including the ECOWAS Single Currency programme, the Free Movement Protocols, and the Customs Union.

Against the backdrop of global economic uncertainty, the meeting emphasised the need to mitigate structural vulnerabilities, foster intra-regional trade, and develop a more competitive and integrated West African economy.

Sierra Leone pledged to work closely with member states and ECOWAS institutions, particularly in areas of youth employment, innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable development. Humanitarian concerns and climate-related vulnerabilities also featured prominently in the deliberations.

Ministers noted the interconnected nature of challenges such as food insecurity, displacement, education disruptions, and natural disasters, and called for coordinated, proactive regional responses. They noted the ongoing efforts to strengthen early warning systems, regional preparedness, and resource mobilisation to better support affected communities.

While acknowledging the gravity of these threats, the Council stressed that they were surmountable through unity, solidarity, and a balanced use of diplomatic and operational measures.

Chairman of the Ministerial Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sierra Leone , Mr Timothy Kabba, expressed appreciation to member states for what he described as open, constructive, and productive deliberations, which underscored the Community’s collective resolve to advance shared prosperity and regional cohesion.

He commended the active participation of delegates, noting that their dedication and collaborative spirit reflected ECOWAS’ enduring commitment to peace, stability, and regional integration.