ECOWAS Reaffirms Commitment To Security, Good Governance

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has renewed its call for strengthened democratic governance, enhanced regional stability, and improved collective security cooperation.

The resolve came yesterday at the end of the 55th Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ministerial Level which was held in Abuja.

During the session, the ministers underscored the bloc’s determination to present a united and pragmatic response to military takeovers, electoral crises, terrorism, and violent extremism confronting West African states.

Speaking at the close of deliberations, the Chair of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sierra Leone, Mr Timothy Kabba, observed that West Africa continued to experience the ripple effects of global power contestation in an increasingly multipolar world.

According to him, although Africa remains endowed with substantial resources for development, it has historically borne the brunt of global disruptions – from the transatlantic slave trade to colonial exploitation – and now faces renewed pressures in the technological era, including those linked to artificial intelligence.

Kabba remarked that persistent issues such as poverty and disease were now compounded by climate change, which he described as “a more treacherous threat”, driving insecurity by undermining livelihoods and agricultural systems.

In an assessment of the prevailing geopolitical landscape, he stated that ECOWAS remained a pillar of shared culture, identity, and values in a time of growing uncertainty.

He emphasised that the community “must not only endure, but thrive,” given its historical foundations and aspirations. He also expressed concern over the rise in hostilities across the continent, attributing many of these conflicts to weak democratic governance. When institutions fail to function effectively, he argued, social disruption and perceptions of illegitimacy emerge, creating fertile ground for instability.

Kabba therefore urged member states to re-examine governance structures, recommit to constitutional rule, and reinforce democratic institutions. Reaffirming the region’s stance against unconstitutional changes of government, he stressed that ECOWAS leaders were committed to restoring constitutional order where it had been breached and to preventing further coups.

In response to critics who call for a narrower mandate, he insisted that “without peace, security, and stability, development is impossible,” making ECOWAS’s focus on these foundations indispensable. The ministers, he said, had demonstrated a collective resolve to build a peaceful, secure, and coup-free region capable of advancing economic development.