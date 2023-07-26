ECOWAS Pledges To Safeguard Niger Republic’s Democracy

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday reacted to what he described as unpleasant developments around the highest political leadership in the neighbouring Niger Republic, expressing unwavering support for the democratically elected government in the country under President Mohamed Bazoum.

Tinubu who spoke on behalf of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) emphasised that the region will stand firmly behind the democratically elected government in Niger despite the unfolding crisis in the country.

The President, however, reaffirmed the region’s commitment to upholding democracy and constitutional order in the troubled nation.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region,” Tinubu said in his capacity as Chairman, ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

On Wednesday afternoon, local media reported that Niger President, Mohamed Bazoum, is being detained by members of the Presidential Guard, who have been given an “ultimatum” by the army.

Disgruntled members of the guard had cordoned off access to the president’s residence and offices, and after talks broke down, they “refused to release the president.”

New Telegraph recalls that Bazoum assumed control of the landlocked West African nation in April of 2021 after being legitimately elected.

Reacting to the development, Tinubu described information filtering from Nigeria’s northeastern neighbour as “unpleasant developments,” stating firmly that “The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa.”

The President said it should be quite clear to all players in the Republic of Niger that the leadership of the ECOWAS Region and all lovers of democracy around the world “will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country.”

Tinubu revealed that he is in close consultation with other leaders in the region, and collectively, they shall protect Niger’s “hard-earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism.”

He said, “As the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I state without equivocation that Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government in Niger and equally conveys the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub-region that we shall not waiver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order.”

In less than four years, Wednesday’s incident may mark the fifth attempt to remove a sitting West African Head of State.

A military takeover led by Vice President Assimi Gota resulted in the overthrow of Malian President Bah N’daw’s government in May 2021.

Alpha Condé, the president of Guinea, was overthrown from office four months later by the nation’s special forces, under the supervision of its commander, Mamady Doumbouya.

The military of Burkina Faso overthrew President Roch Kaboré’s administration in January 2022. Burkina Faso saw its second coup in September of that same year when Captain Ibrahim Traoré, the commander of an army artillery unit, proclaimed himself the nation’s leader.

When Umaro Embaló’s government almost fell in February 2022, neighbouring Guinea-Bissau almost saw the same outcome.

According to research by New Telegraph, since 2010, there have been at least 48 coup d’êtas and coup attempts against African governments and regimes.

24 coups and attempted coups are believed to have occurred since 2015, resulting in unstable administrations and destabilised economies across Africa.

Burundi, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Libya, The Gambia, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Sudan, Ethiopia, Mali, Tunisia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, and Sao Tome and Principe are among the nations that are impacted.