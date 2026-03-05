ECOWAS Parliament Harps On Policy For Economic Opportunities For Citizens

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, the legislative arm of the Community, has emphasized initiatives that translate policy into real economic opportunities for citizens and businesses across West Africa.

The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Memounatou Ibrahima, said at a press briefing in Abuja to commemorate the 25th anniversary of ECOWAS Parliament, while being represented by Dr. Kabir Garba, that the thriving private sector is key to the region’s growth.

“As the private sector across the region continues to expand its role in various sectors, ECOWAS institutions remain critical partners in shaping an integrated and prosperous regional economy. The ECOWAS Parliament, the legislative arm of the Community, has a mandate to involve the peoples of West Africa in the integration process, strengthen democratic governance, promote stability, and support economic cooperation across Member States,” she said.

“Regional integration requires collaboration that goes beyond public institutions. We are partnering with private sector actors whose expertise in trade facilitation, SMEs development, women’s empowerment, and youth innovation aligns with our objectives,” she added.

As part of activities marking its 25th anniversary, the ECOWAS Parliament is collaborating with the private sector, Duchess NL and Borderless Trade for a week-long series of activities planned in Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cabo Verde, Togo, and Sierra Leone. The activities lined up for the celebration include youth innovation and parliamentary simulations, women-focused trade and entrepreneurship platforms, SMEs and trade facilitation forums, civic education and awareness campaigns, and cultural, creative, and sports celebrations.

In a remark, Dr. Olori Doye, Managing Partner, Borderless Trade and Investment, said that as a private counterpart in regional integration, her organization was committed to contributing to initiatives designed to mark ECOWAS’ milestone at 25.

Speaking, Dr. Victoria Akai, Representative of Duchess Nigeria Limited, said her organization had received overwhelming interest from the private sector, including companies in financial services and other sectors, in participating in the activities.

The anniversary programme will unfold across multiple platforms and sectors, engaging citizens and businesses alike. Young innovators will take centre stage through the ECOWAS Smart Challenge, where national competitions will spark ideas and entrepreneurship, culminating in a grand regional finale in Accra.