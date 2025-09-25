ECOWAS Parliament: Expert Advocates AI Could To Ease Nigeria’s Doctor Shortage

Nigeria’s healthcare sector is facing a deepening crisis as doctors and nurses continue to leave the country in droves. With a doctor-to-patient ratio of about 1 to 5,000, far from the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommended 1 to 600, patients often wait days or even weeks for medical attention.

At the 2nd Parliamentary Seminar of the ECOWAS Parliament, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, from September 22–24, health technology expert and software engineer, Theophilus Ukuyoma, outlined how artificial intelligence (AI) could help bridge this dangerous gap.

Ukuyoma, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Goziri Health, stressed that while AI cannot replace doctors, it can extend their reach. “A doctor cannot be in ten places at once, but AI can help one doctor triage patients, prioritise urgent cases, and even flag likely diagnoses before consultation begins,” he told lawmakers.

The shortage of health professionals, he noted, is not unique to Nigeria. Across West Africa, brain drain has depleted medical ranks while populations continue to rise. Rural and underserved communities are the hardest hit.

Ukuyoma outlined practical AI-driven solutions: Symptom checkers and triage bots to ease overcrowded waiting rooms; AI-assisted diagnostics to speed up medical imaging and lab interpretation; Telemedicine platforms enabling one doctor to serve multiple communities virtually.

He also argued that digital tools could reduce burnout among the doctors who remain. By automating repetitive tasks such as lab result interpretation, AI frees up time for patient care. This efficiency, Ukuyoma suggested, could make local practice more attractive and help slow the migration of health workers.

“AI will never replace the empathy and judgment of a human doctor,” Ukuyoma told parliamentarians. “But it can be a trusted assistant — helping them work smarter, serve more patients, and save more lives.”

His message resonated with lawmakers and stakeholders, who acknowledged the urgent need for innovation to tackle Nigeria’s human capital crisis in healthcare.