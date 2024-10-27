ECOWAS, Other Stakeholders Endorse Plans To Control Imports Of Pesticides

Share

As a measure towards the promotion of agroecology and organic agriculture in West Africa, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other critical stakeholders have endorsed plans to establish a policy and instruments to control imports and the sale of synthetic pesticides and support the production of organic inputs within the sub-region.

This endorsement was disclosed recently in Abuja at the end of the just concluded Regional Forum on Agroecology and Organic Agriculture in West Africa Conference, organized by ECOWAS, ActionAid, Alliance for Agroecology in West Africa (3AO) and WafroNET.

The Conference which was attended by organic farmer organizations, policymakers and development partners from different West African countries, was said to have made recommendations for the control of pesticide import.

The stakeholders unanimously agreed that the chemicalized pesticides being shipped into Africa from European countries have not given African farmers commensurate benefits.

According to them, agricultural products from Africa have continued to be rejected in many European countries which believe that the products have high concentrations of chemicals.

A communiquè released and endorsed by some of the notable stakeholders who attended the conference disclosed that the stakeholders have recommended that the Sub-regional governments should give more attention to organic farming, for improved health and nutrition.

Some of those who endorsed the recommendations include the ECOWAS Director, Agriculture and Rural Development, Alain Traore who represented the President, of the ECOWAS Commission, ActionAid Nigeria, Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, Prof. Vodouhe Simplice, who is the representative of WafroNET and many other experts.

This forum of organic farming promoters moved to, “ establish a policy and instruments to control imports and the sale of synthetic pesticides and support the production of organic inputs (pesticides, inputs) in quantity and of good quality capable of supporting the needs of producers…”

“ Establish policies and strategies for the protection and management of animal and plant biodiversity and Pasyan seeds”.

They also recommended the “Establishment of a more efficient and inclusive monitoring and evaluation system that provides information on funding dedicated to agriculture and particularly to agro-ecological and organic farming. This system must be an accountability tool.

“ Support the establishment of a harmonized policy and appropriate certification systems for agroecological and organic agriculture products with a view to improving their access to markets Support the development of inclusive value chains for agro-ecological and organic products”.

