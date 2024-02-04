ECOWAS: Niger Warns Nigeria Against Jeopardising Enduring Fraternity Bonds

The Nigerian Government has received a stern warning from the Niger Republic for violating its sovereignty and jeopardising the friendly relations between the two nations.

Speaking in a joint statement issued on January 28, Burkina Faso, Mali, and the Niger Republic declared their intention to leave the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The three nations, all ruled by the military, had denounced the ECOWAS sanctions as being intended to undo the coups that had taken place in their respective nations.

It would be recalled that as of the time of filing this report, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the head of government of ECOWAS.

Although the three countries’ withdrawal from ECOWAS was denounced by the Federal Government, the sub-regional organisation also expressed amazement at the news.

READ ALSO:

In response, the Nigerien government said in a statement released by Madam Bintou Ouattara, Head of the Division of Regional Economic Communities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Niger Republic, that Nigeria’s actions since the country’s transition were not indicative of the Nigerian people but rather the actions of a few misguided individuals in positions of power carrying out the evil plan of some Western powers.

Citing its assistance to Nigeria during the Biafran civil war, the Nigerien government stated that it was vital to preserving Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement read: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Nigeriens abroad expresses its surprise at the denial of reality and international law in which the Nigerian authorities seem to be moving in refusing to admit for the sovereign Republic of Niger, the ability to withdraw from the regional organisation which, moreover, has been truly diverted from its noble missions and no longer meets the legitimate aspirations of the Nigerien people and all the peoples of the Alliance of Sahel States.

“Also, the Government of the Republic of Niger rejects, with serenity, the impertinent and condescending remarks contained in the press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria dated January 29, 2024.

“Indeed, these remarks are not natural to contribute to the necessary dialogue between our two brother countries and are, in reality, carried by a small group of individuals in the pay of foreign powers; the very ones who frustrated all efforts for a negotiated solution to the resulting crisis to the events of July 26, 2023 in Niger.”