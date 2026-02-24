ECOWAS Needs Functional Integration In Trade Expansion –Deputy Speaker

The House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu yesterday sought an urgent shift from what he described as “paper integration” to “functional integration” in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area within the Economic Community of West African States sub-region.

He made the call during his contribution at the Parliamentary Seminar titled “Deepening Regional Integration Through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA): Opportunities and Challenges for Expanding Intra-Community Trade Within ECOWAS” in Abuja.

Kalu noted that while intraAfrican trade rose to $220.3 billion (16 per cent) in 2025, intra-ECOWAS trade remains stagnant at 11.5 per cent despite the region’s vast $3.4 trillion market potential. He lamented that logistical and administrative bottlenecks continue to undermine progress.

Kalu emphasised that bridging the gap between aspiration and reality requires deliberate action, particularly in infrastructure and enforcement.

Describing the Abidjan–Lagos corridor as the backbone of the regional economy, he said it remains an unfinished promise. However, he stressed that beyond physical infrastructure, administrative inefficiencies pose even greater challenges.