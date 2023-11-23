ECOWAS MPs Seek Lifting Of Ban On Niger

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) members of Parliament under the auspices of “Concerned Parliamentarians”, on Wednesday called on the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to lift the ban placed on Niger.

Leader of the group, Hon. Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Nigeria made the call at a press briefing at the opening of the 2023 Second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja.

Ndume appealed to President Bola Tinubu to use his good offices as chairman of the Authority of Heads of State to impress on his colleagues to consider immediate lifting of the ban to assuage the suffering of the people, particularly Nigerians and Nigeri’ens.

He said “We are here to address the press on the happenings in Niger. There was a change of government in Niger on the 30th of July. Immediately after the incident, ECOWAS and other countries imposed sanctions on Niger.

“We thought it was temporary and the matter could be resolved within a short time. But we know that what is happening now is the continuous suffering of the poor people of Niger and other neighboring countries, especially Nigeria.

“Niger borders about eight states in Nigeria. Kano, Katsina, Jebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno are all bordering Niger. Since the closure of the borders and imposition of sanctions against Niger, the poor people including children and women have been subjected to different forms of suffering.

“When you go to the border, you see thousands of trailers loaded with foodstuffs, and these food items are decaying and wasting away. This is affecting the economy of Niger and the bordering communities and states, especially Nigeria”, he stated.

Ndume said “We are therefore appealing to the Authority of Heads of State and particularly, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, consider the suffering of our people in Niger, Nigeria, and other Member States and lift the sanctions against Niger.

“It is good that President Tinubu’s agenda is to boost the economy and the people are suffering here because of the ban imposed on Niger.

So, we appeal to him to prevail on his colleagues so that the ban can be lifted and the people will return to their normal economic life”, he appealed.

The Concerned Members of Parliament consist of lawmakers from both the Francophone and Anglophone-speaking sections of the ECOWAS.