March 4, 2025
March 4, 2025
ECOWAS Mission Sent To G’Bissau Leaves Following President’s Threats

A mission by a West African regional bloc sent to Guinea-Bissau to resolve a dispute over elections there has left the country, following threats by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, according to a statement.

The dispute over the end date of Embalo’s term has escalated tensions and raised fears of unrest in the small West African nation of Guinea-Bissau, which has endured multiple coups since gaining independence from Portugal over 50 years ago.

The opposition argues that Embalo’s term, which began in 2020, should have ended last week while the country’s supreme court ruled that it ends on September 4.

Last month, Embalo announced that the next presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on Nov. 30. The bloc, known as ECOWAS, said its mission left early on Saturday

