ECOWAS Ministers Meet In Abuja Over Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Withdrawal

Following the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the West African Bloc are currently in Abuja to discuss the development.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting which is ongoing at the ECOWAS Commission is also put together to consider the political situation in Senegal where the President postponed the presidential poll, leading to massive protests.

The ECOWAS Commission President, Dr Alieu Touray said the meeting will consider the notification of withdrawal of the three countries and wider implementations.

Touray stressed that as a community, this is the best time for the sub-region to stay together despite the challenges.

He reminded the gathering that ECOWAS is not an institution but a community.

He said the claims given by the countries had no real basis and were hasty.