ECOWAS Ministers Hold High-Power Meeting In Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Council of Ministers on Tuesday gathered in Abuja for a high-level meeting.

New Telegraph reports that the Ad-hoc Ministerial Meeting on the Rotation of Statutory Appointees of ECOWAS Institutions officially opened at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters.

The meeting marked a key step in the review process for the distribution of statutory positions for the 2026–2030 term, as current mandates near completion between July and October 2026.

Speaking at the event, the Ministers emphasised the need for fairness, inclusivity, and regional solidarity in the allocation of leadership roles within its institutions.

Chairing the session, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Chair of the Ad-hoc Committee, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, stressed the importance of equitable representation across member states, especially in light of recent institutional reforms that have reduced the number of available statutory positions.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu urged committee members to focus on regional unity over national interests, cautioning that their roles should not be seen as avenues for personal or national gain.

She called for a collective approach rooted in the principles of equity, balance, and the long-term interests of the community.

“We are fully aware that the appointment of statutory positions within ECOWAS institutions remains a matter of considerable importance and sensitivity among member states.

“This issue has become even more delicate in recent times, given the reduction in the number of statutory positions available following the implementation of the ECOWAS institutional reforms,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu lamented.

“In this context, our committee must be mindful of the need to uphold fairness and inclusivity in the distribution of statutory positions within the ECOWAS institutions.

“It is also essential that the aspirations of all member states, particularly those with smaller populations or limited resources but who have nonetheless demonstrated unflinching commitment to the organisation, are duly recognised and accommodated,” the minister stated.