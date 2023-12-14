ECOWAS Marathon: Sowore Challenges Tinubu To Run

…says, ‘We can’t have the marathon without ECOWAS’ Chairman running’

Two-time presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore has challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to participate in the coming ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon.

Sowore said this on Thursday when he arrived to pick up his running kit for the event billed to hold this weekend in the Federal Capital Territory.

The politician cum activist was at the Eagles Square vehicle park in Abuja, where he told reporters that “the best thing anyone can do” is to embrace exercise and the culture of running. He shared his own experience, stating that since taking up running, his health has improved dramatically, reducing his reliance on hospitals and making him a “better person.” While praising ECOWAS for taking a step in the right direction, Sowore said, “We can’t have the ECOWAS Marathon in Nigeria without the Chairman of the sub-regional body participating

He urged President Tinubu to join him and thousands of other runners at the starting line, setting an inspiring example for the entire nation.

Sowore, a seasoned marathoner with global experience, including the New York Marathon, believes that leaders must lead by example, and “walking the talk” is the most impactful way to do so.

He argued that if President Tinubu actively encouraged running and participated in the ECOWAS marathon, it would inspire countless Nigerians to follow suit, leading to a healthier nation and potentially reducing healthcare costs for the government.

Meanwhile, organisers have enjoined all registered and intending participants to come to the Eagles Square to collect their running kits, number bibs, and goodie bags.

Organizers reiterated that Saturday’s half-marathon will begin at 7:00 a.m in front of the ECOWAS Secretariat, while the 5km fun race will start at Bannex Plaza at 7.30 am with both races climaxing at Eagles Square.